South African opposition leader Musi Maimane has taken a swipe at liberation movements across the continent, singling out ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for contributing to the immigration crisis in the neighbouring country.

South Africa has recently witnessed a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting African foreign nationals, who are being accused of criminal activity, taking jobs from locals and placing pressure on public services.

Several anti-migrant organisations have staged protests against illegal immigration, while also piling pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to address the growing influx of undocumented migrants.

Maimane criticised liberation parties, accusing them of betraying the people they once promised to serve through corruption and poor governance.

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"Liberation movements have destroyed Africa. They have betrayed the promise they made to the people. They have become a cabal of criminality, corruption and cronyism," said Maimane.

"The enemy of South Africa is Emmerson Mnangagwa and not Kudzai the Uber driver. The enemy of South Africa is Yoweri Museveni and not Kizito the barber.

"The enemy of South Africa is the NRM, FRELIMO, ZANU PF and not Fiona, the desperate and impoverished African woman who fled these corrupt and violent regimes in Africa and is now cleaning toilets in our homes as a domestic worker."

Thousands of Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa in search of better economic opportunities, with many taking advantage of the porous border between the two countries to cross illegally.

The South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) have also faced criticism for allegedly prioritising diplomatic ties with ZANU PF over confronting Zimbabwe's leadership on the causes of migration.

Maimane said regional leaders, including Mnangagwa, should be held accountable for creating economic and political conditions that force citizens to flee their home countries.

He added, "Let's talk about the real enemy of South Africa. The real reason we have an immigration crisis. Let's dial direct.

"The reason why we have immigration at these unmanageable levels is because these leaders, Museveni, Mnangagwa and Chapo, have destroyed their home nations and beat up their citizens.

"Unfortunately, they have received support and fellowship from the ANC. This must stop."