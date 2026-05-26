Zimbabwe: Police Arrests Four Over Hardrock-Dynamos Crowd Violence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested four people in connection with the crowd violence that led to the abandonment of the Premier Soccer League match between Hardrock FC and Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested following incidents of pitch invasion, destruction of property and violent conduct during the match, which was eventually called off.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shingirai Chivavare (34), Matthias Taderera (43), Tavakuda Nyoni (46) and Emmanuel Dube (50) in connection with acts of violence and public disorder which occurred during the Premier Soccer League match between Hardrock FC and Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium, Kwekwe, on 24th May 2026," police said in a statement.

"The suspects were part of a group involved in violent disturbances which erupted after supporters from both teams reportedly hurled missiles at each other, invaded the pitch and engaged in fighting, resulting in the match being abandoned after the 80th minute.

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The abandonment of Sunday's match was triggered by the referee's decision to award Hardrock FC a penalty in the 72nd minute while Dynamos were leading 1-0.

Although the penalty was converted by Wilfred Madzungu to level matters for Hardrock, the decision sparked outrage among Dynamos supporters, who responded by throwing missiles onto the pitch in protest.

In retaliation, Hardrock FC fans reportedly hurled objects toward the Dynamos supporters' section, escalating tensions and triggering violent clashes between rival fans on the pitch.

Players and technical staff from both teams were forced to flee for safety as the disturbances intensified.

According to police, seven supporters were injured during the chaos and were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for treatment

"Seven supporters sustained injuries during the disturbances and were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital, where they are admitted in stable condition.

"Stadium infrastructure, including turnstiles and perimeter barricades, was also damaged during the skirmishes," read part of the ZRP statement.

Police also said they were investigating reports that nearly 5,000 fans remained stranded outside the stadium after kick-off, with some allegedly forcing their way in and contributing to the unrest.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances which led to nearly 5,000 soccer fans remaining outside the stadium during the time the match started, with some of them later damaging infrastructure and gaining entrance into the stadium."

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Meanwhile, Hardrock FC chief executive officer has come under intense scrutiny over his alleged conduct during the disturbances.

The CEO is trending on social media after video footage emerged allegedly showing him assaulting a Dynamos FC supporter.

Although the Premier Soccer League is yet to officially comment on the incident, NewZimbabwe.com understands the club is considering suspending the him pending further investigation.