Kenya: Kileleshwa Residents Oppose High-Rise Expansion Amid Infrastructure Concerns

Nairobi. — Kileleshwa Ward Neighbourhood Association has intensified its push for controlled urban development in Kileleshwa, citing worsening infrastructure strain, environmental degradation and concerns over unchecked high-rise construction in the area.

The residents' association said it is pursuing legal, civic and policy-based interventions to ensure development in the ward remains orderly, sustainable and compliant with existing planning laws.

In a statement, KIWANA said it continues to rely on the landmark Court of Appeal ruling delivered in September 2025 in Civil Appeal No. E160 of 2025 involving residents and the Nairobi City County Government over urban planning regulations.

The judgment directed the county government to gazette a Nairobi City Development Control Policy and Local Physical Development Plans under the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, while also granting residents' associations the right to formally participate in planning oversight processes.

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According to KIWANA, the interim Nairobi City County Development Control Policy 2021 requires strict adherence to plot ratios, ground coverage and height restrictions, which the association argues are being ignored through the construction of disproportionate high-rise developments.

The association recently submitted proposals to the county government regarding the upcoming Woodley/Kilimani Local Physical and Land Use Development Plan, urging authorities to retain the current 15-floor building cap.

KIWANA also proposed maintaining 75 percent ground coverage limits, mandatory green spaces, strict building setbacks and stronger protections for family-oriented residential zones.

The association argued that increasing density without corresponding infrastructure upgrades would worsen traffic congestion, water shortages, drainage failures and security concerns already affecting the neighbourhood.

A community survey conducted by the association in May 2026 found unanimous opposition to what residents described as "hyper-densification." According to the report, 100 percent of respondents said development in the area is occurring too rapidly, while none supported proposals allowing 30-storey buildings.

Residents also reported significant deterioration in infrastructure and quality of life over the past decade, with concerns ranging from worsening traffic congestion and flooding to declining water supply and shrinking green spaces.

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Environmental concerns featured prominently in the survey, with residents warning that increasing construction activity is accelerating the destruction of tree cover and threatening the Nairobi River through construction waste disposal.

KIWANA further raised concerns over deep excavations linked to high-rise projects, warning they could destabilise neighbouring properties and fragile riverbed ecosystems.

To strengthen public participation, the association has developed a resident engagement toolkit titled "Public Participation: Ask the Right Questions," aimed at helping communities scrutinise development applications, environmental impact assessments and planning approvals.

The toolkit encourages residents to demand key documents including NEMA approvals, architectural plans, traffic impact assessments and professional registration details for consultants involved in development projects.

Despite its opposition to uncontrolled densification, KIWANA said it recognises the economic contribution of responsible developers and reiterated its rejection of violence, intimidation and hostility in resolving planning disputes.

The association called for collaborative dialogue between residents, developers, planners and county authorities to support sustainable urban growth while preserving the liveability of Kileleshwa.