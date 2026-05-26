Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Until June 1

26 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country from May 26 to June 1, 2026, with heavy downpours expected in sections of the Coast region and Garissa County.

In its latest weekly weather outlook, the department said rainfall will continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast, and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

Meteorologists warned that some areas along the Coast and in Garissa could experience heavy rainfall events during the week, raising concerns over possible flooding, transport disruptions, and damage to infrastructure.

The forecast comes amid ongoing rains being experienced in different parts of the country, with residents in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by authorities.

According to the weather agency, regions expected to receive rainfall include Nairobi, Central Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin counties, sections of the Rift Valley, and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

The department further advised Kenyans to stay updated through its official forecast platforms and county weather updates to help plan travel, farming activities, and outdoor events.

The agency has also encouraged the public to monitor weather alerts through its official communication channels, including its WhatsApp channel and FASTA-Ken weather platform.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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