Malawi: Arsenal Fans Cry Foul As Police Force Cancellation of Lilongwe Victory Parade

Arsenal supporters in Malawi have expressed frustration and disappointment after police effectively forced the cancellation of a planned victory parade in Lilongwe, sparking anger among fans who had already mobilised for the celebrations.

The Arsenal Fans Malawi Chapter announced on Monday that the parade, which was scheduled for 30 May 2026, would no longer take place after the Malawi Police Service indicated it could not provide security for the event.

In a strongly-worded statement, the organising committee said the decision followed a stakeholders' meeting with the Lilongwe District Commissioner at the Council Chambers.

According to the organisers, police justified their position by citing operational commitments linked to the upcoming Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) meetings set for 9 to 12 June 2026.

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However, the fans questioned the reasoning, noting that the parade date was separated by several days from the regional meetings.

"Despite the clear gap between the parade date and those meetings, the Committee has resolved to comply with the official position," reads part of the statement.

The organisers made it clear that they were complying reluctantly and out of respect for the law, not because supporters agreed with the decision.

"As law-abiding citizens, we have no choice but to comply with the Police directive. However, we cannot ignore the frustration this decision has caused among supporters who had mobilised in good faith, and who expected their unity and excitement to be celebrated rather than curtailed," the statement further reads.

The development has left many Arsenal fans bitter, especially after weeks of preparations and fundraising for what was expected to be a massive celebration in the capital city.

The committee also disclosed that it will soon meet to decide how funds raised for the parade will be handled.

While disappointed, the Arsenal supporters vowed not to be silenced, insisting their passion and presence would remain visible despite the setback.

"The Organising Committee remains committed to ensuring that the voice and passion of Arsenal fans in Malawi remains loud and visible," the statement concluded.