Kenya: No, Kenya's Standard Newspaper Didn't Run Front Page Report On Gachagua Conceding to Ruto

No, Kenya's Standard newspaper didn't run front page report on Gachagua conceding to Ruto

IN SHORT: An image posted on social media appears to show the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper, with a headline claiming that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has urged his camp to cooperate with William Ruto if they lose an upcoming by-election. However, the front page is fake, and no such story was published.

An image of what looks like the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper is circulating on social media, with a claim that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is softening his political stance.

The front page, dated 12 May 2026, carries the prominent headline: "If We Lose, Work With Ruto."

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According to the front page, Gachagua has announced a pragmatic shift ahead of an upcoming political contest. The summary below the headline says the former deputy president is softening his stance ahead of the anticipated Ol Kalou by-election after suggesting that whoever wins the seat should work with president William Ruto for the benefit of residents.

It features an image of Gachagua alongside a man identified in social media circles as the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Ol Kalou parliamentary candidate, Sammy Ngotho.

The image was shared days after the United Democratic Alliance and the DCP held nominations and selected candidates for the 6 July Ol Kalou by-election.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until he was impeached in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. He is a key political figure in Kenya and has remained active in the country's political landscape. He leads the DCP.

The front page has been widely posted on social media.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Fake front page

Africa Check traced the cover to the Facebook page Daily Standard, a frequent source of digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard newspaper.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these sources and found the authentic front page for 12 May.

The genuine front page for that date featured the headline: "Miwani land circus."

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It shows senior government officials and Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe, a director at Kibos Sugar. It discusses an alleged scheme to privatise communal Miwani land through questionable dealings.

The circulating front page, with the headline "If we lose, work with Ruto", is fake.