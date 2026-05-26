South Africa: Disgraced Police Sergeant Fights for Bail After Gun Raid

Police found seven firearms, ammunition and police dockets during a raid at Fannie Nkosi's Pretoria North home in April.

Nkosi faces charges linked to stolen police dockets and claims he interfered in criminal investigations to protect suspects.

Suspended South African Police Service organised crime unit member Fannie Nkosi is heading to the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday in another bid to get out of jail.

The disgraced police sergeant has been behind bars since his arrest during a raid at his Pretoria North home in April.

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Nkosi is facing serious firearm related charges after police found seven guns at the property.

One firearm was allegedly hidden under his bed while another was found inside a mattress.

Police also seized ammunition, a stun grenade, cash and police dockets during the raid.

Nkosi is accused of stealing and hiding police files to protect criminals and sabotage investigations.

He faces two separate cases of defeating the ends of justice. One case is in Pretoria North and the other is linked to allegations that he interfered in a drug case in Thohoyandou.

On Tuesday, Nkosi will appear in the Pretoria High Court for the first time as he challenges the Magistrates Court's decision to deny him bail.

The Magistrates Court ruled that Nkosi failed to prove that releasing him would be in the interests of justice.

But Nkosi's legal team believes the lower court got it wrong and wants the High Court to overturn the ruling.

The State is fighting the bail appeal and wants Nkosi to remain in custody.

The case has shocked many because Nkosi was part of the South African Police Service organised crime unit, which is supposed to target dangerous criminals.

Instead, he now stands accused of hiding evidence and helping suspects escape justice.

Both criminal cases against Nkosi will be combined and heard in Pretoria in July.