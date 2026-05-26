South Africa: Living With the Spectre of Hunger - - Voices of Malnutrition From SA's Impoverished Households

In March, the South African Human Rights Commission held an inquiry into South Africa's food systems. It heard from submissions that South Africa produces enough food to feed the nation, yet hundreds of children die from malnutrition every year, and 63.5% of South Africans are food insecure.

Outside a small Northern Cape town near Upington, a mother of three -- who asked to remain anonymous -- is doing her best to raise her three children and her sister's two kids. The household gets by on social grants and the unpredictable income from occasional farm work.

Feeding a family of six on so little is a constant struggle. "You buy what can stretch," she said. "Pap, bread, sugar, tea. Things like fruit and meat, you buy if you can."

About two years ago, she noticed changes in her youngest child. "He wasn't eating properly," she said. "Even if I made food, sometimes he just wouldn't eat. Then he got sick often, and was getting smaller and smaller."

Getting to the clinic meant a taxi fare she struggled to afford. A few months later, her son died, from what a doctor told her was a lack of vitamins and acute malnutrition.

"People ask if you're okay after some time. But what do you say? You still wake up and think about your child."

Now, she still has four children to look after and fears that she will lose one of them too, just because it is so difficult to...