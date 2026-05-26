African Ambassadors Clarify Africa Day Plans Amid Rising Xenophobic Tensions

In response to xenophobic tensions, African ambassadors clarify they are postponing their own Africa Day celebrations for security reasons, not boycotting the main event in South Africa.

African ambassadors to South Africa did not inform Pretoria, as reported, that they intended boycotting an Africa Day event in Moruleng, North West yesterday, to protest against xenophobic attacks and harassment of Africans from foreign countries.

It was reported at the weekend that André Nzapayeké, ambassador of the Central African Republic and dean of the African ambassadorial corps, had written to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) informing its minister Ronald Lamola that "African ambassadors would not participate in Africa Day celebrations this year for security reasons."

This decision was presented in the Sunday Times report as meaning that the ambassadors intended boycotting South Africa's main Africa Day event in Moruleng on Monday to protest against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks and harassment of foreign Africans, which is causing major embarrassment for Pretoria.

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The Moruleng event was addressed, ironically, by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who has been vociferous in demanding that undocumented foreigners should be sent home.

Report 'wrong'

But Nzapayeke told Daily Maverick that the news report was factually wrong. He said he had written to Lamola to inform him, instead, that the African ambassadors had decided - for security reasons -...