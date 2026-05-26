South Africa: Student Researchers Develop System to Help Parents Track Children's School Progress

25 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Siyabonga Goni

The new Efunda Learning Management System could help South African parents monitor their children's academic progress, bridging the gap between home support and classroom engagement.

Student researchers have joined forces to create a system aimed at bringing parents closer to their children's academic progress, enabling them to provide support at home while helping teachers improve learner performance at school.

The system, Efunda Learning Management System (LMS), was developed after the students identified a common challenge: many learners disengage from schoolwork once they return home, while parents are often left unaware of their children's academic progress until it is too late to intervene effectively.

The platform was co-created by Luthando Sibozo, a project management expert with an accounting background and an MBA candidate at Tshwane University of Technology. He is joined by Mfobe Ntintelo, a South African edtech software developer, and Zipho Luvuno, founder and product head of Efunda LMS, who specialises in systems design and digital product development.

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According to the creators, Efunda generates meaningful insights that enable teachers, parents and school leaders to support learners more effectively. The system is designed for both primary and secondary schools. Sibozo told Daily Maverick that the platform was not intended to replace classroom learning, but rather to keep parents informed about what was happening at school.

"We noted that kids ... can lie to their parents and...

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