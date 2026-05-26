Botswana: FMD Positive Cases Hit 159 in Good Hope

25 May 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aobakwe Molefhi

Goodhope — Despite efforts to curb the Foot and Mouth disease in the GoodHope district, the number of positive cases has risen to 159 from the time the disease was first detected at the Ramatlabama Artificial insemination and Training Center in April.

Good Hope District Council chairperson Mr Gofaone Nkwane said this during the council meeting recently. He said since April, the cases had been detected in various crushes in and outside the district including some feedlots in the Lobatse area. "This outbreak has led to livestock restrictions movement and has affected local farmers," he said.

The chairperson said these restrictions on movement and slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals had led to the suspension of Zone 11's green status, which placed Botswana's European Union market under pressure.

He said that since April, the acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti had declared the outbreak a national crisis, hence the need for all to cooperate fully with veterinary personnel.

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Mr Nkwane said the council remained fully engaged with national authorities and would continue to share information and coordinate support. He urged councillors to sensitise the communities to comply with movement controls put in place and reinforce timely reporting at village level so that suspected cases were escalated without delay.

On other issues, the chairperson said the Output and Performance Based contracts (OPCR) projects that were awarded in three lots under two packages were progressing well.

He said Lot 1, package 1 (Rakhuna junction to Mabule main road and GoodHope-Kgoro-Gathwane road, 174 km, awarded to Steelbase was at 98 per cent against 98 per cent target.

The chairperson went on to say Package 2, Lot 2, design and construction of access roads for 57.7km and awarded to Tau Grading and Building Construction was at 58.8 per cent progress against a target of 56.8 per cent.

Furthermore, he divulged that Lot 2 package 3, which was to complete consultant office and houses, was complete and under a six months' warranty and was awarded to LG engineering.

BOPA

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