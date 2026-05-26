Rwanda: UN Honours Rwandan Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were on Monday, May 25, awarded prestigious UN service medals during a ceremony held at the UN Base Camp in Malakal, Upper Nile State, in recognition of their commitment and professionalism in advancing peace and protecting civilians.

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The decorated contingent, serving as RWANBATT-2, was praised for its outstanding contribution to peacekeeping operations in one of South Sudan's most volatile regions.

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UNMISS Force Commander Maj Gen Junhui Wu commended the Rwandan contingent as he paid tribute to their dedication, discipline and commitment to international peace.

"The medals you receive today symbolize the trust of the United Nations and the international community. They reflect your courage, your resilience and your professionalism in a complex and demanding operational environment," the force commander said.

"Since your deployment, you have consistently demonstrated high standards of operational readiness, discipline and teamwork in your area of responsibility. You have maintained a robust security posture, protected civilians and supported humanitarian access and your conduct has brought credit to the mission."

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Rwanda's Senior National Representative in South Sudan, Col Emmanuel Kanobayire, said the contingent had carried out its duties with determination despite operational challenges.

Kanobayire emphasized that the medals symbolised more than completion of service, adding that they represented sacrifice, commitment, courage and divortion to principles of international peacekeeping.

The ceremony was attended by senior UNMISS officials, military officers, and representatives from various peacekeeping contingents serving in Upper Nile State.