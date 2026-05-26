Malawi: FCB Launches K50 Million 'Chinthuchi Tatenga' Promo

First Capital Bank (FCB) has launched 'Chinthuchi Tatenga' promotion, a three-month digital banking campaign valued at K50 million aimed at encouraging customers to embrace digital transactions.

The promotion's top reward is K10 million grand prize that will be awarded to one lucky customer at the end of the campaign.

The other prizes and incentives under the promotion include weekly K100,000 cash prizes and monthly iPhone 17 giveaways throughout the three-month promotion period.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the launch event on Monday in Blantyre, FCB's Head of Marketing and Communications Twikale Chirwa said the initiative forms part of the Bank's broader strategy to drive digital financial inclusion and enhance customer convenience through innovative banking solutions.

"We want to encourage our customers, but also potential customers to transact on our digital platforms. Customers can use our mobile banking platforms to buy airtime, pay water and electricity bills, and perform other banking services from the comfort of their homes," said Chirwa.

He said the promotion reflects the Bank's push toward a cash-lite, digitally enabled banking experience.

"Gone are the days when you had to travel just to pay utility bills. Now customers can do everything from home using our digital channels," he added.

Chirwa said eligibility is based on consistent usage of the bank's digital platforms.

"Customers who transact a minimum of K30,000 per week using our *111# service or mobile app will automatically qualify for the weekly and monthly draws," he explained.

He added that the promotion is designed not only to promote digital banking adoption but also to reward and recognise loyal customers.

Chirwa further noted that the 'Chinthuchi Tatenga Promotion' is expected to attract new customers to open accounts with the bank and experience the convenience of digital banking services.