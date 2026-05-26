Malawi: Cotton Council Opens 2026 Marketing Season, Targets Growth in Production

The Cotton Council of Malawi on Monday officially opened this year's cotton marketing season, which is expected to run for 90 days up to 27 August 2026.

Speaking during the announcement in Lilongwe, Apatsa Selemani said the country has registered significant progress in cotton production this season, with over 13,599 hectares cultivated and an estimated yield of 22,894 metric tonnes expected.

Selemani said the Council and other stakeholders remain committed to ensuring sustainability and long-term growth in the cotton sector through improved regulation and strategic planning.

"As such, the sector will continue putting in place systems for improved regulation and development. The Council has also developed a new strategy targeting 50,000 metric tonnes in the coming season," he said.

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"We are confident that, with proper planning and collaboration across the sector, we will be able to achieve this target."

Selemani said the cotton industry remains critical to the country's industrialisation agenda under Malawi Vision 2063, noting that Malawi currently has a cotton demand of approximately 400,000 metric tonnes, representing the country's ginning capacity.

The Council has licensed three companies to buy cotton during this season. These are Afrisian Limited, ADMARC Limited and Illovo Sugar Malawi.

Selemani said the companies were selected after meeting several requirements, including being legally registered businesses, supporting farmers in production, agreeing to the minimum buying price of K1,500 per kilogramme, and committing to operate within designated marketing centres.

Other conditions included a commitment to avoid side-buying through middlemen, maintaining a clean financial record with the Council and local authorities, and consistently submitting accurate reports on ginning, baling and exports.

Meanwhile, Osborn Tsoka said government will closely monitor the market to ensure all buyers comply with the approved minimum prices.

Tsoka said government has already intensified awareness campaigns among farmers on cotton pricing and marketing procedures.

He revealed that many farmers are pushing for a buying price of K2,000 per kilogramme, but stressed that buyers must not purchase cotton below the government-set minimum price.