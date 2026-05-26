Africa Day Ceremony - Call for Unity to Tackle Africa's Challenges

Tunis — An official ceremony marking Africa Day was held on Monday evening in the capital under the theme "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to achieve Agenda 2063."

The event was organised by the Group of African Ambassadors accredited in Tunisia and attended by Mohamed Ali Nafti, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps Gertrudis Nsang Ndong, along with several ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions of African countries accredited to Tunisia, as well as business leaders and Tunisian entrepreneurs active in Africa.

In his speech, the minister emphasised the symbolic significance of May 25, which commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union.

He described the day as an opportunity to recognise the progress achieved over the past six decades and to reflect on the challenges and aspirations shaping Africa's future.

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He noted that, 63 years after the creation of the continental organisation, Africa has every reason to be proud of its achievements, adding that the African Union has established itself as a key actor in continental governance, a platform for political consultation and a major driver of peace, security, and development.

He added that this day holds special meaning for Tunisia, which has long been deeply connected to Africa.

He recalled that African engagement has been a pillar of Tunisian diplomacy, highlighting Tunisia's support for African liberation movements since independence, its role in representing Africa at the United Nations and its contribution to the accession of many African states to the organisation.

He also reaffirmed Tunisia's historic role in defending African causes at the UN, guided by principles of solidarity and fraternity and the belief in "African solutions to African problems."

Reviewing the continent's progress in political and security cooperation, as well as Africa's gradual transformation into an integrated economic space and engine of growth and innovation, the minister also pointed to persistent challenges, including security, climate change and growing pressure on natural resources.

In this context, Nafti praised the African Union's choice of theme for 2026: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to achieve Agenda 2063."

He said that it reflects a growing collective awareness of the strategic importance of water as a key factor for peace, stability, economic development and human dignity in Africa.

He underlined that access to clean drinking water and sanitation is not only a social and health necessity but also a driver of industrialisation, food security and resilience.

He further stressed Tunisia's commitment over the past six decades to defending Africa's just causes, particularly reforming the international system and strengthening Africa's representation, as well as developing cooperation and partnerships with African countries across economic, development, academic and cultural fields.

The minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening African economic integration and making better use of opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), calling on the African private sector to play a greater role in boosting investment and intra-African trade.

He further addressed key challenges facing the continent, including security, climate change, migration and youth employment, stressing that they require stronger collective African action and greater investment in youth, innovation, and infrastructure.

Nafti reaffirmed Tunisia's firm commitment to supporting Africa's unity, solidarity, and development and to continuing cooperation with African partners to achieve the continent's vision of development, stability and prosperity, while contributing to reforms of African institutions to improve governance efficiency.

He noted that Tunisia's commitment to Africa has been reflected since independence through its diplomatic engagement, participation in UN peacekeeping forces, and opening of its universities to African students, driven by the belief that cultural bridges cannot be built without knowledge.

This has helped establish genuine and mutually beneficial partnerships, while expanding cooperation into promising sectors such as renewable energy and information and communication technologies.

For his part, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said Africa remains united in its call for a fairer and more balanced multilateral system, urging stronger African representation on the United Nations Security Council.

He also called for addressing historical injustices related to slavery and colonialism, stressing that their recognition is legitimate.

He highlighted the continent's growing strength, noting that African unity has become a development driver led by African youth and women and that Africa is undergoing a continuous transformation dynamic.

The Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Tunisia and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, Gertrudis Nsang Ndong, called for collective action to address the challenges facing African countries in order to strengthen peace, solidarity, and development on the continent.

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She stressed that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental issue directly linked to development and health, noting that its scarcity worsens poverty and vulnerability in many African regions.

Earlier in the morning, a ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, where Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti received African ambassadors, heads and representatives of African organisations, offices and banks accredited in Tunisia, alongside former ambassadors who had served in African capitals.

After the raising of the Tunisian and African Union flags and the playing of the Tunisian and African national anthems, an exhibition was inaugurated in the ministry showcasing the African dimension of Tunisia's foreign policy.

It highlighted Tunisia's participation in African summits and partnerships, as well as its contributions to peacekeeping operations on the continent under both the African Union and the United Nations.

A subsequent dialogue session between the minister and members of the African diplomatic corps in Tunisia focused on the state of cooperation between Tunisia and African countries and ways to further strengthen it in light of upcoming bilateral milestones.