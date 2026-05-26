Somalia: Somali Army Launches Training for New Danab Commandos in Balidogle

Balidogle, Somalia — Somalia's military launched training for the 12th intake of the elite Danab special forces at the General Hassan Tuure training school in Balidogle, as the government continues efforts to strengthen national security forces.

The opening ceremony was led by acting Somali National Army commander and ground forces chief General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, according to military officials.

Senior officers attending the event included the commander of training and doctrine for the Somali National Army, General Ahmed Issa Ahmed, and the commander of the 16th Danab Brigade, Colonel Abdiaziz Hussein Mohamed. Representatives from international partners, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and Uganda's UPDF forces also attended.

Colonel Abdiaziz urged the new recruits to remain committed to their mission, saying they would receive advanced military training aimed at improving combat readiness and operational skills.

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General Ahmed Issa Ahmed said the training program formed part of broader efforts to professionalize and modernize Somalia's armed forces, with the goal of building a capable military able to assume greater responsibility for national security.

General Sahal officially inaugurated the training and praised the recruits for joining the Somali armed forces and committing themselves to national service.

The U.S.-trained Danab commandos are regarded as one of Somalia's most effective fighting units in operations against the Al-Shabaab.