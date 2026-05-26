Somalia: Somali Security Minister Warns Against Criticism of National Forces Amid Political Tensions

26 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's security minister strongly rejected recent criticism from opposition figures targeting the country's security institutions, warning against what he described as attempts to undermine national forces and destabilize Mogadishu.

Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag said the federal government would not tolerate efforts aimed at "discrediting" the Somali National Army or disrupting security in the capital.

"We will not allow anyone to tarnish the image of the national forces or destabilize the security of the capital," Fartaag said in remarks released by state media. "Those engaged in such actions are working according to ideas directed from elsewhere."

The minister said Somali security agencies remained committed to protecting peace, stability and public safety, while urging politicians and the public to avoid statements or actions that could fuel insecurity or political unrest.

The comments come amid rising political tensions in Mogadishu, where exchanges between the federal government and opposition politicians have intensified in recent weeks over security and governance issues.

Authorities in the Somali capital have stepped up security measures as political gatherings and rival mobilization efforts increase ahead of expected political consultations and debates over Somalia's electoral process.

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