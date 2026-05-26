Somalia: Youth Rally in Mogadishu Backs Government and Stability Amid Political Tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hundreds of young people in Somalia's Banaadir region held a peaceful rally in Mogadishu on Monday evening in support of the federal government, peace and national stability, as political tensions continue to simmer in the capital.

The demonstration, dubbed "Voice of the Capital," took place at the Taleex junction in the Hodan district, where participants waved Somali flags and chanted slogans backing security and unity.

Organizers said Mogadishu symbolized peace and national cohesion, adding that they would reject any actions that could undermine the security and stability of the capital.

The protesters also delivered what they described as patriotic messages to the Somali public, stressing the importance of safeguarding state institutions, preserving national unity and supporting the country's development.

The rally highlighted the increasingly visible role of Somali youth in public campaigns supporting peace, state-building and national development efforts.

The gathering came as Somalia's federal government intensifies efforts to counter opposition mobilization and political activities officials say could incite unrest or threaten security in Mogadishu, where rival political groups have stepped up campaigning and public organizing in recent weeks.