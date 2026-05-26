Somalia: Banaadir Police Chief Warns Opposition Against Actions Threatening Mogadishu Security

Mogadishu, Somalia — The police chief of Somalia's Banaadir region issued a stern warning to opposition leaders, saying security forces were closely monitoring activities deemed capable of destabilizing the capital, Mogadishu.

Banaadir regional police commander Moalim Mahdi said authorities were aware of individuals and armed groups allegedly linked to some opposition politicians, according to remarks delivered during a security briefing in Mogadishu.

He said security agencies would not tolerate any actions that could undermine stability in the capital and warned that legal measures would be taken against anyone found responsible for activities threatening public security.

The comments come amid heightened political tensions in Somalia over disputes surrounding governance, security and the country's electoral process.

Somali authorities have in recent weeks increased security operations in Mogadishu, citing concerns over militant threats and political instability.