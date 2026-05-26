Tanzania: Tanesco Orders Completion of Hale Power Plant Upgrade By July

Tanga — THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has directed the contractor implementing the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Hale Hydropower Plant to complete the project by July 30 this year.

Managing Director Lazaro Twange issued the directive during his tour of power generation projects under implementation at the Pangani hydropower stations in Tanga Region on Friday.

The projects include the modernisation of the Hale Power Plant valued at 22.1 million US dollars and a dam desilting project worth 13bn/-. Mr Twange described the rehabilitation works as one of TANESCO's strategic investments aimed at improving electricity generation and ensuring stable power supply nationwide.

He said the project, which started in 2022, had experienced delays despite the contractor being granted two extensions already.

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"This project started in 2022. I am not satisfied with the pace of implementation. The contractor has already requested extension of time twice and there is a process underway to seek a third extension. The project must be completed by July 30 this year," he said.

Mr Twange warned that failure to meet the deadline would force TANESCO to take contractual measures to protect the utility's interests, stressing that there would be no further extension.

He noted that increasing population and expanding economic activities have raised electricity demand, prompting continued government investment in the energy sector.

According to him, TANESCO has connected about 800,000 new customers this year, compared to an average of 500,000 annually in previous years, as the utility works towards the target of one million new customers directed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Twange also urged journalists to educate the public on the difficult conditions faced by employees working at hydropower stations to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Meanwhile, Hale Hydropower Plant Manager, Kulwa Raymond, said rehabilitation and upgrading works had reached 70 per cent completion.

He said the project would improve electricity supply in Handeni, Korogwe and Muheza districts once completed.

Mr Raymond added that the dam desilting project was progressing well.