Tanzania: Homera to Bless Wakili Marathon 2026

Dodoma — Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Juma Zuberi Homera is set to officiate the much-anticipated Wakili Marathon 2026 scheduled at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on May 31.

This has been confirmed by the Tanzania Public Bar Association (TPBA) Secretary General Rashid Said who reiterated that preparations for the marathon themed "Bringing Legal Aid Closer to Tanzanians" are at advanced stage.

"We are honored to announce that the Wakili Marathon will be inaugurated by the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Juma Zuberi Homera, signifying that it is indeed a big marathon ever," he said.

He also disclosed that part of the proceeds of the marathon will among others, be used to establish a digital legal aid system to help marginalized groups of people access legal aid services at ease.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The inaugural Wakili Marathon to be staged in three categories of 5km, 10km and 21km is also encouraging children to participate as one way of inspiring future lawyers and advocates.

"One of the reasons we have set up this marathon is to mobilize financial resources to assist the TPBA in developing a digital legal aid system that would help marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities, the elderly and the sick access legal aid services wherever they may be, without the need to travel long distances to obtain them.

"The other reason is that it will provide a platform for the launch of Sheria Clubs, a special program designed to equip pupils and students in primary and secondary schools, as well as in colleges and universities with basic legal knowledge across various legal matters.

"This aims at creating a generation of young people from the grassroot level who respect the rule of law and obey the laws of the country," he said, while insisting that they also plan to hold pep talks with students to inspire them to be law-abiding citizens.

He further revealed that the marathon is not meant for legal professionals only but rather, everyone who is willing and ready to be part of this big legacy is invited to participate.

"We expect judges, parliamentarians, cabinet ministers, lawyers, advocates, law lecturers, law students and the entire general public to register for 40,000/- and be part of this inaugural event," he said.

He then used the platform to urge people to register in big number to attend this trailblazing marathon as different lucrative prizes will be awarded to those who will perform best.