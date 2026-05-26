Tanzania's Digital Divide Won't Close Until Smartphones Are in Every Hand

editorial

Dar es Salaam — OVER the past decade, Tanzania has achieved remarkable progress in expanding mobile network coverage. Today, more than 95% of the population can access a mobile signal as a foundation for digital transformation. But connectivity alone does not guarantee inclusion: nearly two-thirds of Tanzanians still lack smartphones, the essential tool for full participation in the digital economy.

With a national vision to become a middle-income country and double the ICT sector's contribution to GDP by 2050, the stakes are high. According to the World Bank's 2021 World Development Report: Data for Better Lives, broader mobile adoption has the potential to significantly boost GDP, create new jobs, and increase government revenue. Yet each year, millions remain disconnected due to limited smartphone access, resulting in lost productivity, missed opportunities, and a widening digital divide.

Specifically, young people miss out on digital employment, students cannot access online learning, and farmers lack vital market and weather data. For small businesses, especially those led by women, the gap is even starker. According to the World Bank's Global Findex Database 2021, in Sub-Saharan Africa, 75% of men and 67% of women own a mobile phone, and only 24% of women use mobile internet compared to 35% of men. Without smartphones, women entrepreneurs are less able to access advanced digital payment solutions or reach new markets, while their competitors with such access can.

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Despite almost universal network coverage, smartphone penetration in Tanzania remains low at just 41.8% as of 2025, according to the TCRA December Quarterly report for 2025. This is far below the rates seen among many regional peers and means that nearly 40 million Tanzanians are within reach of a mobile signal but remain unable to participate fully in the digital economy. The reasons are multiple: digital literacy is low, trust in digital platforms is limited, and affordability remains the most significant barrier. Treating smartphones as luxury goods rather than basic infrastructure holds millions back.

The divide is especially deep for women and rural communities. According to the Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics, just 62% of women own a mobile phone compared to 71% of men, and women are significantly less likely to use mobile internet or own a smartphone. UNESCO further highlights that barriers such as cost, literacy, and restrictive social norms are more pronounced in rural areas, where access to devices is often controlled by men. This gender gap is broader than subscriber numbers alone suggest and limits opportunities for women in education, entrepreneurship, and access to critical information. Bridging this divide requires more than expanding network coverage: it demands targeted efforts to make devices affordable, build digital skills and trust, and promote equitable access for all.

The good news is, there are proven solutions. Vodacom Tanzania's device financing program, "Miliki Simu, Lipa Mdogo Mdogo" (Buy Now, Pay Little by Little), lets customers obtain smartphones with minimal deposit and flexible payments, often bundled with data and minutes. Partnerships between financial institutions (banks, microfinance funds) and mobile money platforms make this accessible to an even broader pool of individuals including low-income or informal workers. By 2025 these and similar initiatives have helped drive adoption and expand 4G access.

Evidently, bridging Tanzania's smartphone gap requires a comprehensive, collaborative approach. Vodacom's data highlights the tangible benefits: as of our latest preliminary results for the year ended March 2026, the number of smartphone users on the network grew by more than 31.5%, reflecting the success of efforts to improve affordability and access. Working closely with manufacturers such as Teleone, Samsung and Transsion Holdings, Vodacom has managed to source smartphones in large quantities and sell them affordably. Working with manufacturer Digit 4G, Vodacom has further enabled the introduction of budget-friendly smart feature phones priced around TZS 50,000, a move that has accelerated widespread adoption.

Nevertheless, government policies must support these efforts by reducing or eliminating import duties and VAT, ensuring tax breaks result in real price cuts, and exploring targeted subsidies for low-income groups and students. Local assembly and manufacturing should be encouraged to lower costs and create jobs, as Kenya has demonstrated. Digital literacy programs, especially for women and rural areas, need to be integrated into schools, community centers, and workplaces, using gender-sensitive approaches. At the same time, solutions should bundle device financing with affordable data plans, insurance, and digital services, making clear that a smartphone is not a luxury, but a pathway to income, education, and financial access.

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At Vodacom Tanzania we have invested over $100 million to modernize our network, but infrastructure alone is not enough if millions remain shut out. As market leaders, we know that an inclusive digital future depends on cooperation between operators, device manufacturers, financial institutions, government, and civil society. Accountability is critical: regular monitoring of smartphone penetration by gender, location, and income level; transparent reporting on device financing; and independent evaluation of digital literacy programs are all essential. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority should further set clear benchmarks and hold all stakeholders to account.

The digital divide will not close with coverage maps alone. It will only close when affordable, reliable smartphones reach every Tanzanian, unlocking the country's full economic and social potential.