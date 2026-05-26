Tanzania: SGR Opens New Opportunities for Vegetable Farming

Morogoro — COAST Regional Commissioner, Abubakar Kunenge has urged agricultural stakeholders to utilise the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to expand vegetable farming along the railway corridor.

Speaking during the Eastern Zone Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Show Preparatory Central Committee meeting at the Nanenane grounds in Morogoro Municipality, Mr Kunenge said the SGR route linking Dar es Salaam and Dodoma presents major economic opportunities for communities living along the line.

Mr Kunenge, who also serves as Co-Chair of the Eastern Zone Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Show Committee, said vegetable farming along the corridor would help boost household incomes and strengthen local economies.

He noted that reliable markets and fast transport provided by the SGR would enable farmers to deliver produce efficiently and on time.

The Regional Commissioner also called on agricultural extension officers to encourage residents living near the railway to focus on vegetable and fruit farming due to growing demand across the country.

The Eastern Zone Nanenane Central Committee meeting brings together Regional Commissioners, Regional Administrative Secretaries, District Commissioners, council directors and agricultural experts from Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Coast Region and Morogoro.