Tanzania: Government Revokes Rogue Labour Agents

Dodoma — THE government has revoked the licences of three labour recruitment agents accused of exploiting Tanzanian youths seeking jobs abroad, as authorities intensify efforts to protect workers and restore confidence in overseas employment programmes.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability), Evaline Munisi, told the National Assembly recently that the move demonstrates the government's determination to discipline agents who violate regulations and endanger the welfare of job seekers.

"The action we take against agents who exploit and threaten the safety of our youths working abroad is revoking their operating licences. So far, three agents have already lost their licences, proving that the government is serious about protecting our young people," Ms Munisi said.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Amina Mzee (Special Seats CCM), who sought clarification on measures being taken to safeguard Tanzanian youths employed overseas.

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Ms Munisi said the government remains committed to ensuring that young Tanzanians access decent and secure employment opportunities abroad through official procedures.

According to the deputy minister, a total of 7,593 Tanzanian youths secured jobs in various professions between July 2025 and April 2026 through government-facilitated arrangements involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

She said the ministry has strengthened oversight of labour recruitment agencies by enforcing strict registration and licensing procedures before agents are allowed to connect Tanzanian youths with foreign employers.

The deputy minister also said the government provides mandatory pre-departure orientation and training programmes to prepare workers before travelling abroad.

"The youths are trained on the cultures and traditions of the countries they are travelling to, as well as Tanzanian ethics, values and professionalism," she said.

Ms Munisi added that recruitment agencies are required to ensure all advertised jobs meet acceptable labour standards and guarantee protection of workers' rights and welfare.

At the same time, she said the government has not received complaints from youths who travelled through official government procedures, noting that many reported cases involve people who used informal channels.

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"The government and the ministry continue to urge youths to follow official procedures when seeking overseas employment opportunities, as the formal system guarantees protection of their rights and welfare," she said.

She added that Tanzanian embassies abroad continue to support youths who travelled through unofficial arrangements by helping them access recognised agents and formal registration systems.

Meanwhile, Ms Munisi said the government is implementing broader strategies aimed at reducing unemployment among youths, especially university graduates.

She cited the implementation of the 2017 National Internship Guidelines and workplace practical training programmes under the National Skills Development Programme coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office.

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