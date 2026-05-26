Rwanda: Connecting a Nation in Motion

opinion

It starts with a song.

Nicyo Gihe Beat brings together some of Rwanda's most recognisable artists alongside Chorale de Kigali, a deliberate pairing of contemporary sound and timeless harmony.

Music in Rwanda carries memory. It connects generations without explanation. And in that meeting of old and new, you hear the essence of this moment: a country rooted in where it has come from and fully committed to where it is going.

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That is the spirit behind Nicyo Gihe, MTN Rwanda's new thematic drawn from a Kinyarwanda expression that means "the time is now."

But this is not optimism for its own sake.

It is grounded in something real.

The infrastructure behind the moment

What is happening across Rwanda today is not accidental.

When a student in Nyagatare joins a virtual classroom without interruption, or a young entrepreneur in Musanze sells products nationwide through mobile commerce, there is an invisible foundation making it possible.

That foundation has been built over years through deliberate investment in network expansion, improved coverage, and continuous strengthening of connectivity in communities that were once underserved.

MTN Rwanda has consistently invested in expanding 4G coverage and strengthening the country's readiness for the next generation of digital connectivity.

Nicyo Gihe is anchored in this reality. The time is now because the infrastructure is ready.

Products built for real ambition

Connectivity alone is not enough. What matters is what people can do with it.

For small and medium enterprises, MTN Rwanda has built solutions designed to reduce friction between ambition and execution from mobile money tools that simplify payments and collections to business solutions that keep entrepreneurs connected and in control.

Rwanda's SME sector continues to grow as one of the most dynamic in the region. The products behind Nicyo Gihe are designed with that reality in mind, enabling people to move faster from idea to income, from concept to customer.

For everyday consumers, the question has never been ambition. It has been access.

Today, the tools are available, affordable, and reliable in ways they were not before. That changes what is possible.

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Investment in communities, not just coverage

The spirit of Nicyo Gihe also lives beyond technology.

It is reflected in investments that support digital literacy, youth entrepreneurship, women-led initiatives, and access for communities.

Because when we say "the time is now," we are also speaking to those communities. Your time is now too.

The question we are putting back to Rwanda

Nicyo Gihe is not only a statement. It is also a question.

Are you ready to open that shop you have been planning? The network is there. Mobile money is ready. Your first customers are already online.

Are you ready to learn the skill you have postponed? Your classroom is a data bundle away.

Are you ready to turn what you make into what you sell? The market already exists in your pocket.

Are you ready to stay close to those who matter most? They are one call, one message, one connection away.

Because Nicyo Gihe is not asking Rwanda to wait for perfect conditions.

The infrastructure is here. The tools are here.

Nicyo Gihe.

The writer is Senior Manager - Brand, Sponsorship and Marketing Communications at MTN Rwanda.