Nigeria: Table Tennis - Quadri Aruna Suffers Biggest Ranking Drop in 12 Years

The dramatic drop also saw the Nigerian star fall to fourth in Africa, the first time since 2014 that Aruna has failed to occupy one of the continent's top two positions

Nigerian table tennis icon Quadri Aruna has endured his biggest ranking setback in more than a decade after slipping 20 places to 76th in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings released on Monday.

The dramatic drop also saw the Nigerian star fall to fourth in Africa, the first time since 2014 that Aruna has failed to occupy one of the continent's top two positions.

For well over a decade, Aruna has stood as the face of African table tennis alongside longtime Egyptian rival Omar Assar, with the pair dominating continental competitions and carrying Africa's hopes on the global stage.

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However, the newest rankings underline a major shift in African men's table tennis, with younger challengers now beginning to close the gap on the continent's established stars.

Egypt and Algeria overtake Aruna in African standings

Aruna's fall in the rankings comes after a difficult run of results on the international circuit in recent months, including disappointing outings at major continental events and WTT competitions.

The Nigerian was overtaken by Egypt's Youssef Abdel-Aziz, who climbed to second in Africa and 57th in the world following a series of impressive performances.

At the same time, Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa moved ahead of Aruna into third place in Africa after rising to 75th globally.

Bouloussa had already signaled his growing threat earlier this year when he defeated Aruna in the semi-finals of the ITTF Africa Cup in February, one of the clearest signs yet that the balance of power in African table tennis could be shifting.

Aruna now sits 76th in the world with 463 ranking points, just one point behind the Algerian.

Meanwhile, Assar continues to lead African table tennis comfortably. The Egyptian remains Africa's No. 1 and 31st in the world with 1,009 points, maintaining a significant advantage over the chasing pack.

Abdel-Aziz occupies second spot in Africa with 601 points, highlighting the sizeable gap between Assar and the rest of the continent.

A difficult period for Nigerian men's table tennis

The latest rankings also reflected a broader struggle for Nigerian men's table tennis on the global stage.

Olajide Omotayo dropped six places to 193rd in the world and now ranks 12th in Africa, while rising Nigerian talent Matthew Kuti sits just behind him at No. 198 globally and 14th in Africa.

Abdulbasit Abdulfatai is currently ranked 226th in the world, while Taiwo Mati, who recently impressed at the WTT Contender Lagos, moved to 255th globally.

Mati's stock has continued to rise following his podium finish in the men's doubles event alongside Kuti during the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos tournament, one of Africa's biggest table tennis events.

Sultan Agunbiade provides major positive for Nigeria

Despite the disappointing rankings movement for some of Nigeria's established names, one of the brightest stories for the country came through teenage sensation Sultan Agunbiade.

The 18-year-old enjoyed one of the biggest ranking jumps in world table tennis after climbing an astonishing 238 places to 268th globally.

Agunbiade's rise followed an impressive showing at the WTT Contender Lagos, where he reached the round of 16 and demonstrated the fearless attacking style that has made him one of Nigeria's most exciting young prospects.

His rapid rise also comes at an important moment for Nigerian table tennis, especially amid growing conversations around succession planning following Aruna's recent struggles and the aging core of Nigeria's senior players.

Former African champions and legends such as Funke Oshonaike have repeatedly stressed the need for Nigeria to rebuild from grassroots level and develop younger talents capable of competing consistently with Egypt's emerging generation.

WTT Contender Lagos champion Anders Lind rises again

Away from the Nigerian rankings movement, Denmark's Anders Lind, who recently retained his title at the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos, continued his impressive rise in the global standings.

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The Danish star climbed three places from 17th to 14th in the world following his successful title defence in Lagos, where he became the first player to win back-to-back men's singles titles at the tournament.

China's Wang Chuqin remains the world No. 1 with a commanding 10,677 points.

Nigerian women show signs of progress

In the women's rankings, Nigeria still has no representative inside Africa's top five, though several players recorded encouraging improvements globally.

Fatimo Bello climbed 19 places to 171st in the world, while Ajoke Ojomu remained steady at 175th globally.

Sukurat Aiyelabegan also improved by six places to 224th in the world, while Favour Ojo is now ranked 254th globally.

Although Nigeria's women remain outside the continent's elite bracket for now, recent performances from younger players continue to offer hope that the country could gradually rebuild its standing in African and World table tennis.