South Africa: KZN News Bites - King Steps in After Royal Convoy Kills Woman

Mpukunyoni:King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will help pay for the funeral of a woman killed by his official convoy.

Ncamisile Buthelezi died last week in a crash on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal. A royal delegation visited her grieving family in Mpukunyoni on Sunday to offer condolences.

The King's private office said the royal household will work closely with the provincial government to support the funeral arrangements. Officials have not yet confirmed if the King was inside the vehicle when the crash happened.

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This is the second serious road accident involving the royal convoy in recent times. In October 2024, the King survived a bad head on collision on the R34. His Range Rover crashed into a municipal vehicle in Vryheid.

Babanango: The Police in Babanango have arrested a fellow police officer and his two accomplices after they were found in possession of 31 bales of dagga along the R34 Road in Babanango on Friday afternoon.Police received information of a white Toyota Rumion which was suspected to be transporting dagga from Nongoma, driving towards Ulundi. An operation involving officers from Babanango, Ulundi, Mahlabathini and Ulundi K9 Unit, was swiftly set up and the vehicle was spotted and stopped.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 31 bales of dagga wrapped with a brown cello tape. Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for dealing in dagga. The driver was identified as a police Constable, who is a member of the Public Order Police (POP) in Durban.

Drakensberg: KZN Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged traditional leaders to work together.

Speaking at a planning session in the Drakensberg, the MEC said unity among Amakhosi is vital. He explained that traditional leadership remains a key pillar for developing communities across South Africa.

"Amakhosi must continue working together in unity to ensure traditional leadership remains strong, respected, and responsive to the needs of our communities," Buthelezi stated.