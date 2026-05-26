Malawi: Mpico Pumps K6.5 Million Into Architects Agm

MPICO, a member of Old Mutual Malawi, has injected K6.5 million towards preparations for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Malawi Institute of Architects (MIA).

The AGM is scheduled to take place from May 27 to 29 in Blantyre under the theme: "Architecture at the Crossroads: Resilient Construction in Volatile Economic Environments."

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Monday, MPICO General Manager Stella Sokosa said the company believes it has a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to Malawi's development.

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"We understand that architects give form to the structural visions that institutions like ours ultimately bring to life. That partnership matters deeply to us," said Sokosa.

She added that MPICO's broader mission goes beyond business interests.

"Our goal is simply to help Malawi thrive," she said.

MIA Vice President Dorothy Nyong'onya hailed the sponsorship, describing it as timely and critical towards hosting a productive and focused AGM at a time the construction sector is facing mounting economic pressures.

"Our sector is operating in a context of currency fluctuations, rising material costs, delayed payments and constrained public spending," she said.

"In such an environment, the ability to design, manage and deliver viable and durable projects is no longer just a technical challenge. It is also a test of financial discipline, risk management and institutional resilience."

Nyong'onya said the AGM will also provide architects and architectural firms with an opportunity to engage MPICO on issues surrounding financial planning, pension compliance and investment opportunities.

The meeting is expected to attract about 120 members from across the country.