Zimbabwe: New Whatsapp Tool Targets Zim Informal Sector

A local technology startup has launched an artificial intelligence-powered WhatsApp platform designed to help people quickly find local service providers in what its founders say could transform access to informal sector services.

Harare-based Wedu Tech Solutions, founded by Nathan Mhundwa and Stewart Dereck Mandabva has introduced Wedu, a digital platform that connects users with artisans ranging from plumbers and electricians to mechanics, welders and hairdressers.

Unlike many digital marketplaces, the service operates entirely through WhatsApp removing the need for users to download additional mobile applications.

To access the platform, users save a dedicated number, send a message describing the service they need and are matched with nearby providers.

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The system returns contact details and customer ratings in a process the company says is similar to ride-hailing applications.

Wedu currently supports more than 50 service categories including carpentry, catering, tailoring, phone repairs and home cleaning.

The startup says the platform was developed to address a long-standing challenge in Zimbabwe where finding reliable artisans often depends on referrals or informal social media recommendations.

The service does not process payments or charge commissions.

Instead, customers deal directly with service providers using their preferred payment methods including cash or mobile money platforms such as EcoCash and Omari.

Tradespeople using the platform subscribe to receive job opportunities through WhatsApp based on their skills and location.

After a free trial period, service providers pay a monthly subscription fee of US$5 while retaining all earnings from completed work.

Pedzi Chimbwanda, also known as "TheCoachzw" and Programmes Manager at Eight2Five Innovation Hub, described the platform as an example of practical innovation.

"It leverages tools people already use, lowering barriers to digital adoption," he said.

Technology entrepreneur Tawanda Chikosi said the initiative could help modernise Zimbabwe's informal economy.

"The initiative supports efforts to digitise the informal economy and expand market access," he said.

Wedu is currently enrolling service providers in Harare with plans to expand to other cities in the coming months.