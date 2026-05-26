Kenya: FIFA Rescues FKF Boss Hussein, Warns of Potential Disciplinary Actions Over Constitutional Breaches

Nairobi — The world football governing body FIFA has come to the aid of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Hussein Mohammed, stating that his suspension by the National Executive Committee (NEC) was not procedural.

In a letter dated May 25, 2026, addressed directly to the members of the FKF National Executive Committee, FIFA nullified the purported decisions to auster Hussein, acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, and nominated member Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

The letter, signed by FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, reveals that the world governing body had previously requested clarification from the NEC members to prove their actions complied with the statutory framework.

According to FIFA, those requests were ignored, and the documentation submitted failed to demonstrate that basic procedural requirements were met.

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"FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter. Actions taken outside the clearly defined statutory framework cannot produce valid legal effects within the association," Mammadov stated in the letter.

The global body clarified that forcing an elected official to take a mandatory step aside is strictly governed by Article 41 of the 2017 edition of the FKF Constitution.

FIFA noted that for any suspension to be recognized, the process must follow non-negotiable legal benchmarks:

 It must be duly proposed and justified.

 It must be formally placed on the official agenda and communicated to all NEC members in advance.

 It must strictly meet the applicable quorum and voting requirements.

Most critically, the targeted official must be granted their fundamental right to be heard before any action is taken.

"These requirements are neither discretionary nor optional; they constitute fundamental guarantees of due process, legality, and institutional integrity," FIFA emphasized, clarifying that alternative practices or extraordinary considerations cannot bypass the constitution.

By making it clear that FIFA will not recognize any leadership changes executed outside the statutory framework, the global body has effectively drawn a line in the sand.

Under FIFA's strict principle of autonomy, any further internal overreaches or external interventions from third parties, such as local courts or government ministries, could carry catastrophic consequences for the country.

The communication specifically warned that individuals or members operating in breach of the rules are exposing themselves directly to internal and external fallout.

"Any actions taken by Members of FKF or by members of FKF bodies in breach of the FKF Constitution, rules and regulations may expose the individuals concerned to consequences, including potential disciplinary measures," the letter concluded.

-FKF welcomes FIFA decision-

Following the directive from Zurich, the FKF issued an official statement acknowledging receipt of the correspondence regarding the governance standoff.

Echoing FIFA's emphasis on institutional order, the federation reiterated that it remains fully operational and committed to navigating this sensitive period through the established legal channels.

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"The Federation takes note of FIFA's emphasis on institutional stability, due process, restraint, and the need for all football stakeholders to always operate within the recognized constitutional framework," the FKF statement read.

"FKF remains fully operational and committed to upholding the principles of good governance, constitutional order, transparency, and institutional integrity in the management of football in Kenya."

The local body welcomed the international guidance as a stabilizing force, pledging to work hand-in-hand with both FIFA and CAF to protect the integrity of the sport domestically and ensure upcoming national team programs run without interruption.

With the world governing body firmly invalidating the coup attempt and the federation asserting control, the ball now rests with the dissatisfied NEC faction to comply with constitutional structures or face swift disciplinary action from the game's judicial organs.