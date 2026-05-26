Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Received H.E. Prof. Amb. Miguel Bembe, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola

26 May 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, this morning received H.E. Prof. @AmbMiguelBembe , Ambassador of the Republic of #Angola to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU.

The Chairperson commended Angola's longstanding commitment & valuable contributions to the promotion of peace, security, & stability across the African continent.

Amb. Bembe conveyed a letter of invitation from H.E. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, inviting the Chairperson to participate in the International Summit of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, to be held in Luanda under the theme: "A Call for Peace, an End to Wars, and Respect for International Law."

They also exchanged views on strengthening the AU's role in advancing effective multilateralism, enhancing conflict prevention mechanisms, & promoting sustainable peace & security in Africa, in the lead-up to the Extraordinary AU Summit on "Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa," scheduled to take place in Luanda in August 2026.

Amb. Bembe further commended the Chairperson's leadership of the AU Commission & his commitment to advancing peace, security, & stability across the continent.

Read the original article on African Union.

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