Namibia: Two Boreholes for Every Village Possible, Says Ngurare

26 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says providing every village in the country with two boreholes is achievable under the leadership of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Speaking during a visit to the community garden pilot project at Otjombinde in the Omaheke region, Ngurare says the initiative would strengthen government efforts to fight malnutrition, create employment opportunities in rural communities and improve food security.

"This is doable. We might not have the resources to go to the moon but under the leadership of president Nandi-Ndaitwah, having two boreholes for every village is possible," he says.

He says one borehole could be used for domestic purposes, while the other could support livestock farming and irrigation activities.

Agriculture remains one of the government's seven key priorities, he adds.

Ngurare urges traditional authorities across Namibia to emulate the Otjombinde community by supporting initiatives by the Office of the Prime Minister to establish community gardens in all 121 constituencies.

He was accompanied by Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate and deputy minister of information and communication technology and Otjombinde constituency councillor Wenzel Kavaka.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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