Namibia: Novaship Deal Cleared Under Job Protection Conditions

26 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Competition authorities have approved Murrelets Investments' acquisition of Novaship Namibia, but attached conditions aimed at shielding employees from possible negative impacts arising from the transaction.

The commission says the transaction has raised concerns over its potential effect on employment, leading regulators to impose measures designed to protect workers.

"The commission identified potential negative effects on employment arising from the transaction," says the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC).

As part of the approval, the board has prohibited merger-related retrenchments for three years and also introduced consultation and reporting obligations.

"These measures were designed to protect employment and uphold public-interest considerations," says the NaCC.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.