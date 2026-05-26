Namibia: MTC Pledges N$110 000 Towards ICT Summit

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has pledged N$110 000 towards hosting the ninth edition of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit.

The ICT Summit, which is hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, is scheduled to take place at Ongwediva from 12 to 16 October.

In a media statement issued on Monday, MTC says the sponsorship is being announced ahead of the summit, which is regarded as Namibia's premier platform for discussions on issues shaping the future of the ICT sector.

On the sponsorship itself, MTC spokesperson Erasmus Nekundi said the company remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation, digital inclusion and knowledge sharing within the technology sector.

"MTC will continue to strengthen strategic partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration within the industry to support Namibia's digital economy agenda," he added.

This year's summit will be hosted in the Oshana region under the theme 'Harnessing ICT for Inclusive Growth, Digital Pathways to Reduce Unemployment and Eradicate Poverty.'

MTC's statement highlights that the event is expected to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts to engage on matters relating to technological growth and innovation in Namibia.