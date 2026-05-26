Namibia: Dâure Daman Seeks Erongo Governor's Help in Chieftaincy Issues

The Dâure Daman Traditional Authority council at Uis has sought the intervention of the Erongo governor regarding the chieftaincy and related governance issues.

In a letter to governor Natalia /Goagoses dated 13 April, traditional council chairperson Herman Naruseb says there is growing division among councillors stemming from differences in perspective.

He says the traditional council is under increasing pressure, in terms of their customary law, to engage in discussions related to chieftaincy succession.

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"However, this situation is complicated by an ongoing court case in which de-gazetted chief Sagarias Seibeb is disputing his removal as unlawful.

"This legal process places limitations on how we can proceed, and requires careful, informed handling to avoid further conflict or legal complications," Naruseb writes, urging the governor to find individuals with the necessary legal expertise to guide these discussions.

In her response to Naruseb's request for intervention, /Goagoses says in view of the complexity and sensitivity of the matter, as well as the limited staff complement in the Office of the Governor, she has requested the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to provide the necessary technical personnel to guide and support the resolution process.

"We, therefore, request your benevolent indulgence and patience as we await the ministry's support, ensuring that the engagements proceed in a lawful, transparent and culturally respectful manner," /Goagoses says, adding that she will attend to the matter once the ministry provides the required technical staff.

Naruseb appeals to members of the community not to be misled by rumours, misinformation, or by individuals spreading unverified information on the chieftaincy and related processes.

There has been a lot of jostling in the community as some people position themselves to succeed Seibeb.

Naruseb says once the proposed meeting with the authorities has been convened and guidance received, the traditional authority council will convene a community meeting to provide a comprehensive update and engage community members directly.

- email: matthew@namibian.com.na