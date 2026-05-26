Namibia: Four Wise Women Talk the Talk

The inaugural 'Inspired By Sessions' public dialogue event will bring prominent Namibian women leaders to Windhoek this Saturday to discuss personal growth and leadership.

The session will be held at The Barn, Klein Windhoek, N/a'an ku sê from 10h00 to 14h00 for N$300 per person.

Organisers say the aim is to create a space where people can listen, reflect and have honest conversations about everyday human experiences.

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The event is based on four main principles in the book 'The Four Agreements' by Don Miguel Ruiz. They are: Be impeccable with your word, don't take anything personally, don't make assumptions, and always do your best.

Each principle will be discussed by a different speaker, based on their personal and professional experience.

One of the speakers is Namibia's minister of information and communication technology, Emma Theofelus, who will touch on the first pillar, 'don't make assumptions', looking at how misunderstandings can affect communication and relationships.

Motor Vehicle Accident Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku will discuss being impeccable with one's word, highlighting the importance of honesty, clarity, and responsibility in communication.

Also on the panel is reigning Miss Namibia Johanna Swartbooi, who will speak about not taking anything personally, focusing on emotional strength and self-awareness.

The final speaker is Hermien Elago, a professional speaker and facilitator in personal development and communication, who leads workshops on emotional intelligence and self-improvement.

Her topic for the event will be 'always do your best', encouraging people to make an effort without comparing themselves to others.

The organisers say the purpose of 'Inspired By Sessions' is not only motivation, but deeper reflection. They say the event is designed to help people think about how they speak, how they connect with others, and how they handle personal challenges in daily life.

'The Four Agreements' was first published in 1997 and has become a widely read self-development book around the world.

It combines simple life advice with spiritual ideas and encourages people to take responsibility for their words, thoughts and actions.

This Windhoek event is expected to be the first of a larger series of conversations, and organisers hope to expand it in the future and reach more people across Namibia.

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The organisers are encouraging people who attend to come with open minds. They want participants to be ready to listen, share, and reflect on their own lives while learning from others in the room.

Tickets are available at Webtickets.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, social commentator and novelist. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.