South Africa: SARS Refutes Hacking Claim

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has refuted claims that it suffered a breach of its systems.

This after an alleged hacker group claimed over the weekend that it had breached the revenue service.

"SARS continuously monitors its systems for any suspicious activity and has conducted a thorough investigation in response to these reports. These claims are false and unsubstantiated.

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"At this stage, there is no evidence that SARS's systems have been compromised. SARS wishes to reassure the public regarding the integrity of its systems," SARS said.

The tax collector emphasised that it treats the "protection of taxpayer information and the security of its digital platforms as sacrosanct and as its core responsibility".

"This dovetails with SARS's broader commitment to build a smart, modern institution with unquestionable integrity, and to strengthen public trust and confidence in the tax administration system.

"Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing and not to circulate unverified claims or rely on information from unofficial sources. SARS will continue to monitor its digital environment and, where necessary, will communicate through its official platforms.

"The public is also reminded to remain vigilant against scams and phishing attempts, particularly where messages claim to be from SARS, and to consult the following link for guidance: https://www.sars.gov.za/targeting-tax-crime/scams-and-phishing/," SARS said.