Kenya: Champions-Elect Gor Mahia Finally to Face Mara Sugar After Court Clears Homa Bay Clash

Nairobi — Champions-Elect Gor Mahia are finally set to play their highly-contested, pending Football Kenya Federation's Leagues (FKF) Premier League match against Mara Sugar this Wednesday at the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Homa Bay.

The fixture, originally slated for last weekend, was thrown into absolute limbo after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) temporarily halted it due to an intense venue standoff between the two clubs and the federation.

However, with the legal hurdles cleared, the record 22 Kenyan champions can finally fulfil the fixture, not as title chasers, but as certified champions.

While the courtroom drama deferred their matchday celebrations over the weekend, Gor Mahia were mathematically crowned the 2025/2026 FKF Premier League Champions on Sunday evening without even stepping onto the pitch.

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Their title win was sealed by a shocking twist in Kericho, where their perennial arch-rivals and closest title challengers, AFC Leopards, suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of a resurgent APS Bomet.

The failure by Ingwe leaves K'Ogalo completely out of reach at the summit of the table with 68 points, with two games in hand.

With AFC Leopards having only one fixture remaining, the maximum points they can achieve is 67, handing Gor Mahia the title that saw them reclaim the title from last season's winners, Police FC.

The Wednesday fixture arrives on the heels of major administrative friction. Mara Sugar, the designated home team, had originally intended to host the high-profile game at their Awendo Green Stadium.

However, citing severe security and structural capacity issues for a match expected to draw thousands of the Green Army, the FKF's and Competitions Committee (LCC) ordered Mara Sugar to find an alternative venue.

Mara Sugar then moved the game to the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga.

The federation rejected that move and mandated that the game be played in Homa Bay, pointing out that the club had registered the Raila Odinga International Stadium as their backup home ground.

The sugar millers immediately protested to the SDT, arguing that playing in Homa Bay stripped them of their home advantage and handed the game directly to Gor Mahia, who boast massive cult-like support in the Nyanza region.

With the court clearing the decks for Wednesday's pending clash, the party atmosphere in Homa Bay is expected to be electric as local fans get the chance to welcome the champions home.

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Following the completion of tomorrow's match, Charles Akonnor's men will return to the capital city to prepare for their final game of the campaign against Nairobi United on Sunday.

The club's top brass has reportedly finalised logistical plans for that season-finale fixture, which will double as the official coronation ceremony where the record-breaking champions will lift the 2025/26 Premier League trophy.