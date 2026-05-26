Sudan: Eid El Adha Mubarak

26 May 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

The team at Dabanga - Radio TV Online wish all of our Muslim listeners, viewers, and followers, a blessed Eid El Adha, in the hope that Allah will grant that safety, peace, goodness, and blessings will return to Sudan.

*Also known as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice', Eid El Adha in the Muslim lunar calendar falls on the 10th day of Dhu El Hijjah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.(The Jewish and Christian religions believe that according to Genesis 22:2, Abraham took his son Isaac to sacrifice.) Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this intervention, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family are typically visited and welcomed. (Source: Wikipedia)

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