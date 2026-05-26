Sudan: 'Humanitarian Aid to Sudan Imminent' - WFP

Several convoys carrying life-saving food assistance, have departed from outside the country and are on their way to Sudan to support the most vulnerable groups, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) says. The National Humanitarian Access Commission affiliated with the Sudan Founding Alliance 'Tasees' government has announced an extension of the registration and accreditation period for international and national organisations until 13 June.

An official from the WFP media team in Sudan told Radio Dabanga: "Several convoys belonging to the World Food Programme, carrying life-saving food assistance, are currently heading to Sudan to support the most vulnerable groups."

The National Humanitarian Access Commission affiliated with the Tasees government announced an extension of the registration and accreditation period for international and national organisations until 13 June. It stated that the decision comes within the framework of allowing more time to complete technical and administrative procedures smoothly, after it had issued a decision on 13 April obliging all organisations to register and obtain accreditation within one month.

Commenting on this decision, the WFP official said that the programme regularly coordinates with the relevant local authorities to facilitate the movement of convoys throughout the country, given the scale of the World Food Programme's operations and its response aimed at reaching millions in need with vital food assistance.

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The official from the programme's communications team explained that the World Food Programme continues its efforts with all parties to ensure that aid reaches its beneficiaries on time and in complete safety.

He renewed the call for humanitarian activities to be allowed to pass without obstacles, and for aid workers, facilities, or assets not to be targeted in any way.

The Sudanese government, during an expanded meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of all United Nations agencies operating in Sudan, warned against dealing with the National Humanitarian Access Commission, considering it support for a parallel entity and a violation of Sudanese sovereignty.

Growing concern

Organisations are facing growing concern and warnings over the politicisation of humanitarian work. In previous statements to Radio Dabanga, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, called for humanitarian work in Sudan not to be politicised. In this context, she said that the role of the humanitarian community is to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need across Sudan, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

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The National Humanitarian Access Commission pointed to what it described as the positive engagement shown by international and national organisations with the registration and accreditation procedures. It said that 36 out of 43 international organisations operating in the area had responded, alongside around 138 national organisations working within the areas controlled by the Government of Peace.