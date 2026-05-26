Ethiopia: Nationwide Youth Mobilization Reflects Rising Confidence Ahead of June 1 Vote

Addis Ababa — Young people across Ethiopia say their growing participation in the upcoming June 1, 2026 election reflects expanding civic space and increasing public confidence in the country's electoral process.

In interviews with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), youth representatives from different regions described the current electoral environment as more open and competitive compared to previous elections, noting broader participation by opposition parties and greater opportunities for political engagement.

A representative of the Somali Region Youth Peace Society, Dalha Farhan Abdulahi, said the ongoing campaign period has allowed political parties to freely present their programs and ideas without intimidation.

According to him, the presence of multiple competing parties and candidates has created a more inclusive political atmosphere than in past elections.

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Dalha said the current electoral process demonstrates notable progress compared to earlier polls, where political competition was often viewed as limited.

He also emphasized the important role of youth before, during and after the election, stressing that voting should be seen as part of a broader democratic culture rather than a source of division.

The youth leader called on young people to reject hate speech, misinformation and other forms of inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine peace and social cohesion.

"We are encouraging youth not to engage in hate speech, misinformation or disinformation that could create conflict and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere," he said.

From Gambela Region, youth representative Bol Dibnol said he had already registered and collected his voter identification card, while encouraging other young people to actively participate in the election.

"We are waiting for election day so that we can cast our vote and make our voices heard," he told ENA.

Bol noted that many young people in the region are showing strong interest in the election and expressed optimism that the process will remain peaceful.

He added that youth associations are working to encourage calm, orderly and responsible participation throughout the voting process.

"My role is to encourage youth and all Ethiopians to participate peacefully in the election," he said.

According to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), more than 50 million citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming election, while over 5.5 million voters have already registered both in person and through the digital "Merchaye" application.

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The Board also reported that 47 political parties have fielded 10,934 candidates for the election.

In addition, 55 local observer groups have deployed more than 60,277 observers and agents, while nearly 170 civil society organizations are conducting voter awareness campaigns and election-related training programs.

The growing engagement of young people, coupled with broad participation by political parties, observers and civil society organizations, signals increasing public enthusiasm and commitment toward a peaceful and credible electoral process ahead of the June vote.