Ethiopia: Hundreds of Thousands Rally Behind Prosperity Party in Final Nationwide Campaign Push

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party has concluded a sweeping series of nationwide campaign rallies across major cities and regional towns ahead of the country's 7th General Elections, scheduled for June 1, 2026.

On the final day of campaigning, massive rallies and public support events were held across several parts of the country, including Addis Ababa, Hawassa, Arba Minch, Gondar, Dilla, Wolayta Sodo, Gambella, Debre Markos, Dessie, Bahir Dar, Kombolcha, Debre Birhan, and Metema, drawing hundreds of thousands of supporters in one of the largest coordinated political mobilizations in recent Ethiopian history.

In the capital, the party's main closing rally was held at Meskel Square, where senior government officials, party leaders, candidates, and thousands of supporters gathered in a highly energized atmosphere marked by music, flag-waving, and calls for peace and national unity.

The rally was attended by Addis Ababa Mayor and Prosperity Party Executive Committee member Adanech Abiebie, Deputy Mayor Jantrar Abay, and Prosperity Party Addis Ababa Branch Head Moges Balcha.

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Addressing the crowd, Mayor Adanech described the election as a defining opportunity for Ethiopians to reaffirm their commitment to democratic governance and peaceful political participation.

"Power is not taken by force or distributed arbitrarily," she said. "It is given by the people through their vote."

She stressed that the Prosperity Party remains committed to constitutional and democratic means of political transition, adding that elections are central to both national stability and long-term development.

Adanech also defended the ruling party's record in office, pointing to major infrastructure projects and urban transformation efforts underway in Addis Ababa as evidence of what she described as "results-driven leadership." She pledged that the party would intensify its development agenda if re-elected.

Across the country, campaign events were held under the theme; "Transforming Ethiopia into a Model Country."

In many cities and regional centers, supporters, youth groups, women's associations, and local community members participated in rallies that blended political messaging with cultural performances and public celebrations, ENA learned.

In Hawassa, Sidama Regional State President Desta Ledamo and other regional leaders joined campaign gatherings focused on economic growth, development achievements, and future priorities.

Meanwhile, rallies in Arba Minch, Dilla, Wolayta Sodo, and Gambella emphasized solidarity, peace, and inclusive development, while gatherings in northern cities such as Gondar, Bahir Dar, and Dessie highlighted education, digital transformation, and national unity.

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Party officials stated that all campaign activities were conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), with participation from candidates, regional officials, and supporters representing different sectors of society.

With only days remaining before Ethiopians head to the polls, the upcoming election is widely viewed as one of the most consequential political moments in the country's modern era.

More than 50 million registered voters are expected to participate, making the vote not only a major national event, but also one of Africa's most closely watched democratic exercises in recent years.

As Ethiopia prepares for election day, the Prosperity Party has formally concluded its nationwide campaign operations while calling on citizens to participate peacefully in the democratic process.

According to a report from NEBE, more than 187,000 election officials have been deployed nationwide to administer the vote.