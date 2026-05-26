Sudan: Cooperation Between Al-Gezira Health Ministry and IOM to Rehabilitate Basic Health Infrastructure

Wad Madani — The Acting Minister and Director General of Al-Gezira State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osama Abdelrahman Ahmed Al-Faki, discussed on Tuesday with a delegation from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), headed by Arbab Mohamed Yassin, prospects for joint cooperation in implementing a project aimed at rehabilitating basic and social infrastructure.

The project is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in partnership with the Government of Sudan.

The head of the delegation explained that the visit comes within the framework of implementing the project, which targets the states of Al-Gezira, White Nile, Sennar, and River Nile. He noted that the areas of Tamboul, Om Al-Qura, Al-Hassahessa, Al-Kamleen, and Wad Al-Haddad in Al-Gezira State had been selected for a number of health-sector interventions.

He added that the interventions include rehabilitating hospitals and improving water sources and distribution networks at the targeted health institutions, in a manner that supports healthcare services and provides a healthier environment for citizens.

For his part, the acting minister commended the efforts of the International Organization for Migration and its continued support for the state's health sector, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to coordination and cooperation with the organization to ensure the success of the project and achieve its objectives in developing healthcare services and improving the working environment in the targeted institutions.