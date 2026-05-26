Sudan: Minawi Condemns 'Brutal Massacre' At Karnoi Market, Holds Dagalo Family Militia Responsible

Port Sudan — Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi strongly condemned what he described as a "brutal massacre" carried out by the "Dagalo family terrorist militia" through the targeting of the market in the city of Kornoy in North Darfur State.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Minnawi said the shelling targeted innocent civilians inside markets and gathering areas, describing the incident as a fully-fledged crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

He added that the attack resulted in deaths and injuries among unarmed civilians, stating that the "cowardly shelling" exposed what he called the criminal nature of the militia, which "knows nothing but killing, bloodshed, and terrorizing innocent people."

Minnawi stressed that targeting markets and civilian facilities does not constitute an act of war, but rather represents "open terrorism and a humanitarian crime that must be condemned by the entire world."

He concluded his statement by extending condolences to the families of the victims, praying for mercy upon those killed and a speedy recovery for the injured, while reiterating his condemnation of what he described as crimes committed against civilians.