South Africa: Three AMAs and Counting for South Africa's Biggest Global Star

Tyla won Best Afrobeats Artist and Social Song of the Year for "CHANEL" at the 52nd AMAs in Las Vegas on Monday, bringing her total wins to three.

Tyla became the first woman and first South African to win the Afrobeats category in 2025, beating Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake to take the award.

Tyla has won three American Music Awards, more than any other African artist in the history of the show, and she is not done yet.

She picked up two awards at the 52nd AMAs in Las Vegas on Monday, 25 May. She won Best Afrobeats Artist for the second year running and took Social Song of the Year for her song "CHANEL". That brings her total AMA wins to three.

Her first came at the 51st AMAs in 2025, when she won Favourite Afrobeats Artist, becoming the first woman and first South African to take the category since it launched in 2023. She beat Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake to win it.

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Tyla grew up in Johannesburg and broke through globally with "Water", which blended amapiano with pop and introduced her sound to international audiences. "Water" won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

Her new single "CHANEL", from her upcoming second album A-Pop, has racked up more than 320-million streams on Spotify. It was also nominated for Best Music Video at the AMAs, as was she for Best Female R&B Artist.

All AMA wins are fan-voted. Tyla's supporters, known as the "Tygers", have shown up for her every time.

She has also never let the wins go without saying something. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, accepting Best Afrobeats Video for "Water", she reminded the room that African music is bigger than one genre.

"I come from South Africa. I represent Amapiano, I represent my culture," she said.

Three trophies. A Grammy. And a point she keeps making until the world gets it.