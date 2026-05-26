Uganda: Kagadi Schools Register Poor Attendance As Term Opens Amid Fees Challenges, Ebola Fears

Most primary and secondary schools in Kagadi District registered low learner turnout on the first day of reopening, with school administrators attributing the situation mainly to financial challenges faced by parents.

Despite the low attendance, schools enforced strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola, including handwashing, social distancing, temperature screening, and mandatory mask wearing.

Ramadan Nyondo Barongo, an area supervisor with the Uganda National Examinations Board, said schools were complying with the required Ebola prevention measures.

"The school is strictly observing SOPs such as handwashing, social distancing, use of temperature guns, and wearing of masks," Barongo said.

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However, he noted that staffing remains a challenge, revealing that only 22 teachers at the school are currently on the government payroll out of a total of 80 teachers.

The head teacher of Buyaga Parents Secondary School, Peter Alinda, said the school had recorded low turnout because many parents were struggling to raise school fees.

"Many parents have informed us that they have delayed sending their children back to school because of financial difficulties," Alinda said.

Bunyoro College Secondary School head teacher Robert Semate appealed to government to support private schools during the current difficult economic period.

"These are tough times. We ask government to step in, at least with scholastic materials and other forms of support," Semate said.

Meanwhile, Kagadi Deputy Resident District Commissioner Jeremy Namanya, together with the district Inspector of Schools Julius Alinda, ordered the closure of two schools -- Nyaruziba SDA Primary School and Nankulabye Demonstration Nursery and Primary School -- for failing to meet minimum standards and health requirements for Ebola prevention.

"Our purpose of visiting schools is to ascertain that they are adhering to the required Ebola prevention guidelines. We do not want to risk the lives of our children," Namanya said.

District authorities said inspections will continue to ensure all schools comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at preventing a possible Ebola outbreak in the area.