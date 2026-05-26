African Leagues - Orlando Pirates and Enugu Rangers Claim Domestic Championship Titles

African football is alive every weekend with exciting league action around the continent, and our weekly round-up of league action highlights a selection of the most important results.

SOUTH AFRICA

Orlando Pirates ended a 14-year wait to win their 10th Premier League title as they halted Mamelodi Sundowns' run of eight successive championships with a 2-0 win over Orbit College in Nelspruit on Saturday. Two own goals helped them secure the victory they needed to take the title, leaving Orbit to finish bottom and be relegated.

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Sundowns stuttered in the closing stages of the season to allow Pirates to take advantage and finish on 69 points, one ahead of Sundowns. Pirates, coached by former Morocco centre back Abdeslam Ouaddou, also posted the best numbers with the most wins (21), most goals (58) and fewest goals conceded. After a run of three successive second-placed finishes in the league, where they never really got close to Sundowns, this is a remarkable campaign for the Soweto side, who also won two cups.

They and Sundowns qualify for next season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while third-placed Kaizer Chiefs go to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup despite losing in Durban on the final day of the season to Chippa United. Magesi had spent most of the season in bottom place, but a 1-0 win over Richards Bay in Seshego on Saturday allowed them to finish above Orbit in 15th spot and they will now head to the promotion-relegation play-offs.

CAMEROON

Four goals away from home saw Unisport Bafang maintain their comfortable six-point lead at the top of the Elite One table as they beat Victoria United on Sunday. The goals in the 4-2 win in Douala came from Jacques Ekolowa, Vivien Koloto, Achille Fokem and Junior Tang.

With six rounds of fixtures remaining, Unisport are on course for a first title since their only previous success 30 years ago. Dynamo Douala remain second after a 2-0 away win over Aigle Royal in Bafoussam on Sunday.

NIGERIA

Enugu Rangers were crowned champions for the second time in three years on the final day of the Premier Football League season, with their 2-1 away win over Ikorodu City on Sunday ensuring they maintained their one-point advantage at the top of the standings. Rivers United, coached by former Cup of Nations winner Finidi George, finished runners-up for a second successive season, falling just short despite beating Katsina United 3-0. Shooting Stars ended third despite a 1-0 loss to Niger Tornadoes.

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Nwobodo Chidiebere scored both goals in Lagos to ensure that Enugu Rangers equalled Enyimba's record of nine championships and booked a berth in next season's Champions League. His first came in the 30th minute and he doubled the tally seven minutes into the second half. But when Ali Moses pulled one back for the hosts in the 58th minute, it set up a nervy finale as Rangers faced sustained pressure, desperately holding on to take the title.

There was a dramatic fall from grace for last season's champions, Remo Stars, whose 1-1 draw with Bendel Insurance in Benin City was not enough to save them from relegation after Kun Khalifat stunned Wikki Tourists 3-1 in Bauchi to escape the drop. Bayelsa United, El-Kanemi Warriors and Wikki Tourists are also relegated.

BENIN

A fourth win in their last five fixtures, combined with a defeat for fellow frontrunners Coton Sport Ouidah, saw Sobemap open up a three-point lead in the Ligue 1 title race.

A first-half goal at Stade Avrankou from Nigerian import Faisal Bashir saw the 'Manutentionnaires', coached by Mathias Deguenon, edge Buffles 1-0, while Coton Sport suffered a 1-0 loss at Bani Ganse, who moved clear of the relegation zone.