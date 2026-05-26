Africa: What's Next for Mamelodi Sundowns After TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 Triumph?

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR of Morocco to lift the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 trophy, their second triumph in the elite club competition after 2016.

A 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final in Rabat on Sunday was enough to secure victory after Sundowns won the first leg 1-0 on home soil.

Aside from the record USD 6 million first prize, Sundowns have also earned entry into several other competitions.

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TOTALENERGIES CAF SUPER CUP 2026Sundowns will take on TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup winners USM Alger of Algeria in the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2026.

The showpiece fixture pits the winners of CAF's two interclub competitions against one another in a one-off contest.

Both Sundowns and USM have lifted the trophy before, the South African side in 2017 when they beat TP Mazembe 1-0, and the Algerians in 2023 when they defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly by the same scoreline.

FIFA INTERCONTINENTAL CUP 2026Sundowns will enter the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026, which pits the winners of FIFA's six confederations against one another.

Sundowns earn their place as champions of Africa and will join the top clubs from Europe, South, Central and North America, Asia and Oceania in the competition.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have already booked their spot, along with New Zealand's Auckland City.

Sundowns will meet the winner of the clash between those two clubs in the second round.

The winner of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will also secure their place.

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2029Sundowns have also secured their place for a return visit to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2029, having debuted in the competition last year in the United States.

The FIFA Club World Cup brings together the leading teams from each confederation over a four-year period, with the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League between 2025 and 2028 earning qualification.