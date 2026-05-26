Africa: Mokhtar Double Fires Egypt Past Côte d'Ivoire in TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Quarter-Final

Egypt reached the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after beating Côte d'Ivoire 4-1 in their quarter-final on Sunday night.

Khaled Mokhtar scored twice in a dominant attacking display as the young Pharaohs punished Côte d'Ivoire with three first-half goals before sealing the win late in the second half.

Egypt will now face Tanzania in the semi-finals on Thursday, 28 May at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

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The result completed the semi-final line-up, with Senegal facing hosts Morocco in the other last-four tie.

Egypt thought they had taken an early lead in the 11th minute, but Mokhtar's effort was ruled out for offside.

They did not have to wait much longer, however, as Mokhtar opened the scoring in the 29th minute after being set up by Mohamed Hamed.

Abdelrahman Beshir doubled Egypt's lead in the 38th minute following an assist from Safwat Ali, before Mokhtar struck again in first-half stoppage time.

His second goal, in the 45+2 minute, came after a pass from Mohamed Gamal and gave Egypt a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

Côte d'Ivoire responded after half-time and reduced the deficit in the 54th minute when Broulaye Cisse converted from the penalty spot.

The Ivorians made several changes as they tried to force their way back into the match, but Egypt managed the second half well and remained dangerous on the break.

Zeyad Saoudi put the result beyond doubt in the 84th minute, scoring Egypt's fourth to complete a convincing victory.

For Côte d'Ivoire, it was a painful end after they had topped Group B unbeaten, but they were unable to cope with Egypt's efficiency in the final third.

Egypt, who finished second in Group A behind Morocco, have now found form at the perfect time and will face a Tanzania side that defeated Algeria on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Match details

Côte d'Ivoire 1-4 Egypt

Scorers: Broulaye Cisse 54' pen / Khaled Mokhtar 29', 45+2', Abdelrahman Beshir 38', Zeyad Saoudi 84'

Competition: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 quarter-final

Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026

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Outcome: Egypt qualify for the semi-finals