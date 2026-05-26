Africa: Williams Glowing Tribute to Sundowns Faithful Following Second African Title in 10 Years

24 May 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, has praised the club's loyal supporters after the South Africans secured their second TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title.

Sundowns were crowned African champions after edging Morocco's AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate, ending years of near-misses and cementing their place among the continent's elite clubs.

Speaking after the historic triumph, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper reflected on the team's long journey towards continental glory and paid tribute to those who stood by their side through difficult moments.

"We deserve it. What this team has been through not only this season, but the last five to six years knocking on the door every season. Playing non-stop, travelling the continent and not getting over the line," said Williams.

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"To the Sundowns technical staff, the players and the Masandawana family who have been with us through the difficulty, thank you for the support."

The 34-year-old goalkeeper also acknowledged the pressure and criticism the club has faced over the years, insisting it helped drive the squad towards achieving their ultimate continental goal.

"We also want to thank the fans for the criticism because we know what we are capable of. We know we are the pillar of South Africa - thank you so much," he added.

The victory marks a special milestone for Sundowns, who lifted their first TotalEnergies CAF Champions League crown in 2016.

Read the original article on CAF.

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